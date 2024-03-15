Critical Review: loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) versus Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF)

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) and Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for loanDepot and Firm Capital Mortgage Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 1 0 0 1.50 Firm Capital Mortgage Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

loanDepot currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.38%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.26%. Given Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Firm Capital Mortgage Investment is more favorable than loanDepot.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $718.16 million 0.99 -$273.02 million ($0.93) -2.37 Firm Capital Mortgage Investment N/A N/A N/A $0.80 10.66

This table compares loanDepot and Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than loanDepot. loanDepot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Firm Capital Mortgage Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.9% of loanDepot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot -17.51% -28.80% -3.82% Firm Capital Mortgage Investment N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

loanDepot pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 217.7%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. loanDepot pays out -516.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment pays out 117.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. loanDepot is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment beats loanDepot on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. loanDepot, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

(Get Free Report)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.