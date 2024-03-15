Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Down 4.2%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $17.61. Approximately 86,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 517,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.39.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $593.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $414.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

