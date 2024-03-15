CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 709,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,587,000 after buying an additional 99,860 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $3,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.20. 6,404,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,523,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $72.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its 200-day moving average is $33.34.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

