CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Boosted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $1,172,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after purchasing an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in CSX by 142.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,891 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 414.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 2,399,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,786,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $40.12.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

