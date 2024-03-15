Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Down 3.2%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.22 and last traded at $16.37. 86,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 408,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.91.

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.34.

In other news, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $647,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cullinan Oncology news, CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $39,473.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corrine Savill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,520 shares of company stock worth $1,515,672. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 82,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 128,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 42,204 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $34,848,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally bioavailable small-molecule that is in a Phase IIb dose escalation for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

