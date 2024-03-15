Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,584,529.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:CMI traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.32. The stock had a trading volume of 372,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,442. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.44. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $276.92. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

