Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.70.

Get Cummins alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $263.58 on Friday. Cummins has a one year low of $203.18 and a one year high of $276.92. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.44.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,584,529.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,123.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $569,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,529.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,867,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 21,025.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 735,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after buying an additional 731,697 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,268,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 584,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,458,000 after buying an additional 274,927 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cummins

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.