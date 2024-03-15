Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) VP Paul J. Ferdenzi Sells 2,500 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CW traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.11. The company had a trading volume of 193,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,597. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $157.72 and a one year high of $244.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,714,000 after buying an additional 46,954 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,079,000 after acquiring an additional 38,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

