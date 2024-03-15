Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Hits New 52-Week High at $244.65

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $244.65 and last traded at $243.55, with a volume of 162151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.97.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $785.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $657,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 145 shares of company stock valued at $27,451. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

