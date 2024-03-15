CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Gap Up to $32.54

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.54, but opened at $33.26. CVR Energy shares last traded at $34.78, with a volume of 485,150 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVI. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

CVR Energy Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 55.17%. Equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CVR Energy by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,075,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,068,000 after acquiring an additional 424,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CVR Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,934,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,229,000 after purchasing an additional 424,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,086,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,839,000 after purchasing an additional 103,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

