Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $12,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.31. 1,299,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,231. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.66 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,617 shares of company stock valued at $20,784,288. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

