Czech National Bank Buys 582 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,152 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,276 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 10,910 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 2.0 %

FCX stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,606,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,309,349. The stock has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.32.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

