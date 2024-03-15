Czech National Bank Cuts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Czech National Bank lessened its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Humana by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Humana by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $1,275,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth $27,245,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Humana by 11.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 13,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $515.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $3.06 on Friday, hitting $345.83. 425,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,997. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $380.83 and its 200 day moving average is $450.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.54 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.