Czech National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Czech National Bank lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.96. 7,159,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915,925. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.04.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MO

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.