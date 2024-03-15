Czech National Bank Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $13,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.5 %

SNPS traded down $8.14 on Friday, reaching $551.17. 469,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,955. The company has a market cap of $84.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $360.36 and a one year high of $629.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

