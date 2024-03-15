Czech National Bank Has $214.27 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.1% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $214,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total value of $19,354,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,774 shares of company stock valued at $74,323,328 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $829.66.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0 %

NVIDIA stock traded up $8.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $887.96. 29,089,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,044,957. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $698.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.06. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $238.94 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.