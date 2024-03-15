Czech National Bank Has $30.84 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Czech National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 703,314 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,104 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA remained flat at $42.82 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,701,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,696,262. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.42. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.