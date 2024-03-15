Czech National Bank Has $9.36 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Czech National Bank decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,517. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

