Czech National Bank Purchases 78 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.56.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.1 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $535.77. 214,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,307. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $502.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $300.86 and a one year high of $544.99.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.