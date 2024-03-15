Czech National Bank Purchases 90 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 48.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Trading Down 1.6 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $14.08 on Friday, hitting $850.64. 387,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $847.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $795.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $856.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.