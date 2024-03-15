Czech National Bank Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,439 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,707,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,750,444. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK traded down $5.19 on Friday, reaching $253.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,396. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.38 and a fifty-two week high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

