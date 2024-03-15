Czech National Bank Sells 772 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Czech National Bank reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.6 %

Phillips 66 stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $158.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.63.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,887 shares of company stock worth $4,543,437 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.15.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

