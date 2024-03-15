Daiwa Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

CSIQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Solar from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.63.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $19.38 on Monday. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $45.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 200.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

