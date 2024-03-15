Daniel Lafrance Buys 5,000 Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Stock

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Lafrance bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.35 per share, with a total value of C$41,750.00.
Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance
Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$8.30 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.05 and a 12 month high of C$15.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -70.59%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
