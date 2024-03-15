Daniel Lafrance Buys 5,000 Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Stock

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Lafrance bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.35 per share, with a total value of C$41,750.00.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$8.30 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.05 and a 12 month high of C$15.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -70.59%.

INE has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.36.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

