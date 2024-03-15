Danielle Carter Purchases 4,036 Shares of Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI) Stock

Dexus Industria REIT (ASX:DXI – Get Free Report) insider Danielle Carter acquired 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.95 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of A$11,894.09 ($7,876.88).
Dexus Industria REIT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
About Dexus Industria REIT
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dexus Industria REIT
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- These 3 Stocks Just Entered Overbought Territory
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Jack In the Box and the Case For a 30% Rally
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Adobe Stock Reaches Turning Point as Market Outlook is Reset
Receive News & Ratings for Dexus Industria REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexus Industria REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.