Dask Kristin Lea Van Acquires 5,000 Shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

PSEC stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $7.04.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $210.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.14 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is -359.98%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 56,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in Prospect Capital by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 39,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

