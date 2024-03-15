Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report released on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singha now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 213.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,153,000 after buying an additional 323,400 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 331.4% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,635,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,780 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $593,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 318.3% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 235,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after purchasing an additional 178,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $899,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.