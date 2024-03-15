David Bourdon Sells 58,826 Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) CFO David Bourdon sold 58,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $407,664.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,622.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of LFST stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 10,888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Free Report)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.