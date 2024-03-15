Dawn Protocol Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $148,313.65 and $63.18 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000665 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Dawn Protocol
Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.
Dawn Protocol Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
