Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 82500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$0.35 price objective on shares of Decibel Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Decibel Cannabis Stock Up 10.0 %

About Decibel Cannabis

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$44.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.

