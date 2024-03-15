Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 561.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 531,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,379,000 after buying an additional 451,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $2.01 on Friday, hitting $382.24. The company had a trading volume of 580,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.46 and a 200-day moving average of $382.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

