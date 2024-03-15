Delta Air Lines Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 71,482 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the typical volume of 49,519 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 8,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DAL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,471,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,363,421. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

