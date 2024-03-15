Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) CEO Barry C. Mccarthy Acquires 2,666 Shares

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) CEO Barry C. Mccarthy bought 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 173,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,142.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Deluxe Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DLX stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,182. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.57 million, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deluxe Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deluxe Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deluxe

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Deluxe by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth $1,655,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Deluxe by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Deluxe by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

