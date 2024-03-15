Desmond Lynch Sells 7,837 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) CFO Desmond Lynch sold 7,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $487,304.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,948.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rambus Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $60.99 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 72.41% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RMBS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Rambus in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Rambus by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Rambus by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

