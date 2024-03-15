Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Short Interest Down 21.9% in February

Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 522,200 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the February 14th total of 668,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 145.1 days.

Deterra Royalties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DETRF remained flat at C$3.21 on Friday. 7,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734. Deterra Royalties has a 1 year low of C$2.79 and a 1 year high of C$3.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.30.

Deterra Royalties Company Profile

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. It holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.

