DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain Sells 11,661 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,567,355.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,496,624.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DexCom Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $130.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,394. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 98.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.76 and its 200 day moving average is $109.72.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DexCom

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 55.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.