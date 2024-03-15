DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Announces Earnings Results

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.850-13.250 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $12.85-13.25 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $217.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $222.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

