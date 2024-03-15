DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Announces Earnings Results

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.850-13.250 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $12.85-13.25 EPS.
Shares of DKS stock opened at $217.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $222.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.72.
In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
