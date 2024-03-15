DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.85-13.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.0-13.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.13 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.850-13.250 EPS.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $216.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $222.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.72. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.69.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DICK’S Sporting Goods
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.