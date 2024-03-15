DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.85-13.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.0-13.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.13 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.850-13.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $216.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $222.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.72. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.55.

DKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.69.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

