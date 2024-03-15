Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) is Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,513,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,369,000 after acquiring an additional 369,357 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,143,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,882,000 after acquiring an additional 112,236 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,763,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,797,000 after acquiring an additional 232,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,409,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,816,000 after acquiring an additional 180,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 600,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,192. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.39 and a 52-week high of $25.36.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.