Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Gap Down to $80.97

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.97, but opened at $77.09. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $77.65, with a volume of 331,801 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 63.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $616,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 71,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

