DNB Asset Management AS Buys 151,345 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,345 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in MasTec were worth $37,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 152,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 769.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 50,157 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 44,834.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 798,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 796,253 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in MasTec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.87.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

