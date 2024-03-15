DNB Asset Management AS Buys 61,859 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,859 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Southern were worth $22,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Southern by 23.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Southern by 33.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Southern by 63.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Southern by 35.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $69.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

