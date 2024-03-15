DNB Asset Management AS Decreases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

DNB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $19,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $7,588,317.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,487 shares of company stock worth $9,810,583. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Argus upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.72.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $334.92 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $347.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $314.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.29.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

