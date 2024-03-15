DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $27,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2,262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 757,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 725,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,453,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,586 shares of company stock worth $19,868,728 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $559.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.36 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $546.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

