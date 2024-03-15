DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Progressive were worth $22,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Progressive by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.17.

Progressive Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $201.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.60. The company has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $202.70.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $10,671,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

