DNB Asset Management AS Has $21.12 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,739 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 56,002 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $21,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $258.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,782 shares of company stock worth $5,750,444. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.