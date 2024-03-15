DNB Asset Management AS Has $26.92 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 189,825 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $26,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.27.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $91.43 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.88 and a fifty-two week high of $101.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.31 and a 200-day moving average of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,982,991.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $669,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,982,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,854,501 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.