DNB Asset Management AS Has $32.35 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,898 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.10% of ANSYS worth $32,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after purchasing an additional 955,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,984,085,000 after buying an additional 25,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ANSYS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,548,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,171,822,000 after buying an additional 76,787 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in ANSYS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,908,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,909,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,206,000 after buying an additional 41,782 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.75.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $330.29 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

