DNB Asset Management AS Has $36.59 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.09% of IQVIA worth $36,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $897,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,285 shares of company stock worth $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.80.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.5 %

IQV opened at $254.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $230.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.88. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

