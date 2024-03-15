DNB Asset Management AS Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 577,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,388 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $39,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $118.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $71.40.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.92.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $361,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,333.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

